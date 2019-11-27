First shop to open in £6.5 million Langney Shopping Centre extension

The first shop in the £6.5 million Langney Shopping Centre extension will open tomorrow (Thursday).

It has been officially announced Costa Coffee will be the newest addition to the retail centre.

Langney Shopping Centre manager, Neil Avis, said, “We’re delighted that Costa will be the first retailer to open in our new extension. It’s a very popular brand with people of all ages and will complement our existing food and beverage offer. This is an exciting time for the centre and numerous people have told me how much they’re looking forward to shopping in the new extension now it’s up and running.”

Costa Coffee will be joined by Home Bargains in the New Year.