Final plans handed in for former Eastbourne boarding school

Moira House closed its doors in August 2020 and sold for a circa of £8 million.

Since then plans have formed around how the site could be used. Developer James Taylor and architect Jo Saady arranged a consultation in November last year to share plans with the public and gather feedback.

The proposed development at Moira House. SUS-220118-171506001

Following a positive response from residents, James and Jo have now submitted final plans to Eastbourne Borough Council so a decision can be made about the site.

The plans are for the three original school buildings – Dunn House, Boston House and Moira House – to be converted into 33 apartments and two houses.

The newest school structures would be replaced with 17 new family homes.

Dedicated parking is provided for the new houses and a covered parking area will be provided for the apartments.

James expects the development to take a total of two years.

He said, “The vision for the site that was showcased during the public consultation received almost 100 letters of support, which is unprecedented. We made the decision to submit planning documentation without changing the scheme in anyway.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support of our neighbours and residents of Eastbourne who were particularly impressed by the quality of the architecture, eco-credentials and landscaping design of proposed scene.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 10 (planning ref: 220014).