Fifth restaurant pulls out of Eastbourne’s Beacon extension

A fifth restaurant has revealed it has ditched plans to open a branch in Eastbourne’s Beacon extension.

After news yesterday (June 5) that Frankie & Benny’s would not be moving into the Beacon this year as expected, another restaurant chain has also pulled out of plans to open in the multi-million pound extension.

Chiquito’s, a Tex-Mex chain, has become the fifth chain to drop out.

Last year Byrons scrapped plans to open a branch in the Beacon, then in January this year both Wagamama and Carluccio’s changed their minds about coming to Eastbourne.

Yesterday Frankie & Benny’s told The Herald it would not be opening up in the Beacon after all.

A spokesperson for The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie & Benny, said yesterday, “We are not planning to open a site in the new Beacon development.”

When asked about plans to open a branch of Chiquito’s, the spokesperson – who represents The Restaurant Group which owns both chains – added, “As widely reported, the casual dining market is facing various headwinds, such as increased property costs.

“In light of this backdrop, we are not currently seeking to expand our Chiquito and Frankie and Benny brands.

“Therefore, we unfortunately will not be opening the two sites in Eastbourne.”

Nando’s opened up in the Beacon last month, while The Bok Shop and a sports bar run by the owners of Shades are still planning on launching.