A fashion retailer in Eastbourne town centre has announced plans to relocate and open a store within The Beacon.

Phase Eight will close its store in Terminus Road and move into a unit with the new extension of the shopping centre.

No date has yet been set although a sign in the store’s window advises customers of the move.

Phase eight will join New Look, FatFace, Quiz, H&M and Next in the £95 million extension to The Beacon.