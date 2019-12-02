Everything you need to know about buses in Eastbourne this Christmas

Bus operator Stagecoach is hoping to tempt Christmas shoppers and party goers to use the bus to get about in Eastbourne this Christmas.

Stagecoach has published service information for the festive period including timetables for a bus services on Boxing Day in Eastbourne.

Joel Mitchell, managing director for Stagecoach South East said, “What we’re offering is a safe, hassle free and cheaper alternative to driving the car or ordering a taxi.

“Whether you’re planning a night out, a day’s shopping or just want to explore the Christmas vibe in town – don’t overlook the possibility of using the bus this Christmas. We’ve got some great value tickets; kids can travel for just £1 and there’s unlimited evening travel for just £3 on our App.”

Once again Boxing Day travellers will be able to get about in Eastbourne by bus. Routes 1/1A will run a half hourly service between Hamlands, Old Town, the town centre and Langney. The Loop will also operate an hourly service throughout the day.

The bus operator has announced that a normal school day service will operate up to Friday December 20 – except on routes serving schools or colleges that break up earlier.

A normal weekend service will operate on December 21, 22, 28 and 29 operating on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday December 23, 24. 27, 30 and 31.

There’ll be no buses on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

A normal school holiday service will operate on Thursday and Friday January 2 and 3 with a full school day service resuming from Monday January 6.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, there will be no early finish times for buses in the Eastbourne area – all buses will run until the usual end of service.

Stagecoach has also invited Father Christmas himself to drive some of the buses.

A spokesman for the bus company confirmed that Santa will be behind the wheel on bus routes throughout East Sussex in the run up to Christmas – distributing goodwill to all and goodies to the younger passengers that board his bus. The company is running a competition asking people to Tweet a photo of their Santa bus driver to @StagecoachSE using #SantaBusDriver for a chance to win one day’s free bus travel.

Festive bus times and Boxing Day timetables are available to view online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by picking up a leaflet on the bus or from local bus hubs.