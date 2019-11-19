Eight-million-pound Hailsham school built in just 10 months

A new £8 million school in Hailsham was constructed in just 10 months - 11 weeks ahead of schedule and in an environmentally efficient way.

The Hailsham Community College Primary Academy, in Battle Road, - which forms part of Hailsham Community College Academy Trust - was part of the council’s ‘orbis framework’.

The framework is a shared service partnership between East Sussex County and Brighton and Surrey council’s, which ‘brought multiple benefits to the scheme’, according to the construction firm involved, Morgan Sindall Construction.

A spokesperson for the firm said, “We’re very proud to have delivered this state-of-the-art facility in partnership with East Sussex County Council and to have been able to deliver the project 11 weeks ahead of schedule.

“This is testament to what can be achieved when all parties involved in the project work together closely, collaboratively and openly.”

According to the construction firm, the panels, which were used to build the school, were delivered with external windows, doors and glazing pre-installed - meaning the amount of total deliveries decreased, in this case there were 35.

A spokesperson said, “Reduced material deliveries combined with 75 per cent reduction in operative journeys to site have resulted in an impressive saving of an estimated 84,000 miles.

“This not only goes towards reducing the C02 footprint of the project, but also greatly reduces the impact on local roads and infrastructure throughout the construction phase.”