Ebiking in the South Downs and a bird’s eye view of Eastbourne: Out in the Field

Better known for its aerial coverage of sports and entertainment events, the blimp has returned to act as an ambassador for the tyre manufacturer. It was the photos taken from the cockpit that made my day though seeing our wonderful town from a bird’s eye view.

It’s been a busy few days this week. On Monday I was lucky enough to get to the opening of Churchill’s Fish and Chips, the new family run restaurant which opened its doors at Langney Shopping Centre.

At the helm of the operation is James Lipscombe, whose grandfather Harold, who worked as a miner, painstakingly saved all the money he earned from playing cricket for Accrington – a highly regarded team back then – and opened his first restaurant back in 1923.

The food was absolutely delicious. I had fish, chips and mushy peas which was fabulous and my companions said the chicken burgers were the best they had tasted.

On Tuesday I joined Cadence Cycle Club for one of their ebike tours across the South Downs and beyond with a lovely little tasting at Rathfinny, the wine estate at Alfriston. I had never been on an ebike before and our hosts said we would probably never want to go back to a conventional pedal cycle again. They were right: it’s great fun and while you still have to pedal, it allows you to zip up and down hills and valleys with the greatest of ease.

Despite a little tumble off the bike and into the bushes which was my fault entirely and nothing to do with my new two wheeled best friend, it was a brilliant day out and I can highly recommend it.

My one woman nagging campaign to get everyone over the age of 18 vaccinated against Covid-19 was given a boost yesterday when the vaccination centre in the former Mothercare store at Hampden Retail Park, operated by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, is now offering walk in vaccination sessions every day of the week. You can walk in to the centre between 8am-3pm without an appointment and receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

All you need to do is bring one piece of ID with you – it doesn’t have to have a photo.

If you know your NHS number, take that with you as well, but it isn’t essential.

The centre is offering both AstraZeneca for people needing their second dose of that jab and Pfizer, for both first and second vaccinations.

You must leave at least eight weeks between your first and second jabs. It really couldn’t be easier.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Lighthouse Challenge is back this month.

It’s on Saturday July 24 and organised once again by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM.

Thanks to the lowest tides of the year, it’s a fantastic and rare opportunity to walk to Beachy Head Lighthouse and at the same time raise money for the eventual repainting of its traditional red and white stripes.