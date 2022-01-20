Eastbourne woman scoops third place in national business awards

Amber Rose was named in the ‘30UnderThirty’ awards SUS-220120-122846001

Former Causeway School student Amber Rose, now 29, was recognised at the ‘30UnderThirty’ awards. The national awards celebrate the most innovative, impactful and creative people in the live events industry under the age of 30.

Amber, a senior account manager, was nominated by colleagues at Identity, an events agency based in Eastbourne.

Amber said, “I’m thrilled to feature within the 30UnderThirty programme. It is a huge achievement to be recognised amongst so many talented individuals.

“I joined Identity over two years ago and I’ve learnt so much since then. We’ve delivered some remarkable projects for amazing clients such as the Royal Air Force, Panasonic, Unilever and, of course, COP26 in Glasgow. I can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring.”

Prior to joining Identity, Amber studied at Reading University and worked for Eastbourne Borough Council and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Rebecca McCreath, Identity’s commercial director, said, “We all want to say a massive congratulations to Amber. Everyone at Identity is incredibly proud of Amber’s achievements. She is an extremely valued member of the team and as popular with her clients as she is with her colleagues.