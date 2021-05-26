Eastbourne vaccination clinic to relocate next week
Eastbourne’s large scale vaccination centre will relocate from its current location at The Welcome Building to the former Mothercare shop at Hampden Retail Park from next week.
Teams from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust are busy transforming the new site to be ready to deliver vaccinations from Tuesday June 1.
Vaccination appointments, for those eligible, will continue at The Welcome Building until Monday May 31. From Tuesday June 1, all appointments will take place at the new site.
People who have appointments booked for the Welcome Building on or after Tuesday June 1 are being contacted by text message and email and informed about the change of location for their vaccination. All other details – such as the time and date – remain the same with only the location changing. Free parking is available at the new site for people attending their appointments.
The trust’s Siobhan Melia said the centre at The Welcome Building played a huge part in the success of the vaccination programme but as the country moves out of lockdown restrictions and buildings, conference centres and sporting sites are able to be used again, there is a need to relocate the vaccination hub.
She said, “Our teams at Eastbourne have worked tirelessly since we opened in February and we are proud of the service we have been able to offer communities across Eastbourne.”