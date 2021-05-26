Eastbourne vaccination clinic to relocate next week

Mothercare in Hampden Park retail park (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191031-102044008

Teams from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust are busy transforming the new site to be ready to deliver vaccinations from Tuesday June 1.

Vaccination appointments, for those eligible, will continue at The Welcome Building until Monday May 31. From Tuesday June 1, all appointments will take place at the new site.

People who have appointments booked for the Welcome Building on or after Tuesday June 1 are being contacted by text message and email and informed about the change of location for their vaccination. All other details – such as the time and date – remain the same with only the location changing. Free parking is available at the new site for people attending their appointments.

The trust’s Siobhan Melia said the centre at The Welcome Building played a huge part in the success of the vaccination programme but as the country moves out of lockdown restrictions and buildings, conference centres and sporting sites are able to be used again, there is a need to relocate the vaccination hub.