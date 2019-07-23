Eastbourne town centre businesses asked to vote in BID ballot

There are just a few days left for businesses to back Your Eastbourne BID with the month-long ballot closing on Wednesday July 31.

The business-led, business-funded initiative could mean traders in the town centre pay into a fund which will be spent on increasing footfall in the town centre and initiatives to keep the High Street alive.

People have had from July 1 to either vote yes or no.

Stephen Holt, co-ordinator for Your Eastbourne BID, said “Ballots must be received in the post by nextWednesday. Every vote counts, so if you haven’t yet voted – do dig out your ballot paper and send it back – ideally with a YES vote.”

Should the BID ballot be successful, the money will be invested in the town centre to enhance the shopping experience for residents, businesses and visitors. Funds will be raised by the local business community who also choose how the money is spent.

Stephen said, “There are more than 300 other BIDs across the UK, with BIDs established in neighbouring towns such as Brighton, Hastings and Tunbridge Wells. They are proven to be successful and are usually renewed after their initial five year term with an increased Yes vote.”

Ballots must be received by 5pm on Wednesday July 31 to the Electoral Reform Service in London.

Stephen said, “The BID has been very popular with businesses across the town. Every vote will count so it’s really important that businesses take their opportunity to cast their vote. If any business needs a replacement ballot paper, they can find details about getting a replacement on our website, along with a copy of the business plan and frequently asked questions.”

Full details on Your Eastbourne BID can be found at www.youreastbournebid.com or by calling 641144.