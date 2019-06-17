Eastbourne teen on The Voice Kids

Eastbourne teenage singer Mykee-D Worman was the star of the small screen on Saturday night with a second appearance on ITV’s The Voice Kids.
And this time the St Catherine’s College pupil was put through in the singing contest by judge Danny Jones.
Danny “turned round” as Mykee-D sang Ain’t Nobody during the Blind Auditions.
Fellow judge Pixie Lott said, “We know you”, in a nod to his appearance on the talent show last year when he failed to get enough support to go through to the next round.
Mykee-D’s mum and dad Michelle and Shaun, aunts Denise and Debbie and grandmother Anne could be seen willing him on with show host Emma Willis.
Mykee-D’s 2018 appearance on The Voice Kids