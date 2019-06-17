Eastbourne teen on The Voice Kids

Eastbourne teenage singer Mykee-D Worman was the star of the small screen on Saturday night with a second appearance on ITV’s The Voice Kids.

And this time the St Catherine’s College pupil was put through in the singing contest by judge Danny Jones.

Mykee-D at his home in Pevensey Bay after appearing on the TV show "The Voice of Kids"(Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180719-104133008

Danny “turned round” as Mykee-D sang Ain’t Nobody during the Blind Auditions.

Fellow judge Pixie Lott said, “We know you”, in a nod to his appearance on the talent show last year when he failed to get enough support to go through to the next round.

Mykee-D’s mum and dad Michelle and Shaun, aunts Denise and Debbie and grandmother Anne could be seen willing him on with show host Emma Willis.

Mykee-D’s 2018 appearance on The Voice Kids