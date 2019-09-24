Eastbourne superstore closed due to flooding

An Eastbourne superstore has been forced to close due to flooding.

Morrisons in Hampden Park had to turn customers away this morning (Tuesday) due to water coming in through the roof.

There has been torrential rain throughout the day with forecasters predicting the wet weather to last all week.

Staff could be seen mopping up water from the aisles and several videos were posted on Facebook.

However, it is not expected to be closed all day and a spokesperson said it hoped to open the doors again after lunch.