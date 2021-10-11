Eastbourne students compete in Junior Enterprise Challenge

Seven teams of pupils from primary schools across Eastbourne took part in the annual challenge at the Town Hall on October 4.

The challenge is organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership in association with Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

Teams were asked to produce branding and publicity materials to promote Eastbourne’s own Christmas and Youth Market. They also needed to plan and cost a seasonal food and drink hamper to help raise funds for a charity, make and design a market shopping bag and create a supporting radio advert.

Enterprising Pupils Complete ‘Christmas Market’ Challenge. Photo from Eastbourne Education Business Partnership. SUS-211110-111320001

Representatives from Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Your Eastbourne BID, Visit Eastbourne, Metro Bank and Eastbourne EBP were on hand to assist the teams with business advice and to help with judging.

Mayor and Councillor Pat Rodohan also attended to help with judging and to present the prizes.

He said, “We were very impressed with their ideas, enthusiasm and final presentations.”

Faiza Shafeek, chairman of Eastbourne EBP, “We were very pleased to be working with schools again and grateful to everyone who supported the event.”

The challenge aims to put some real business lessons into context for the pupils to make learning fun, encourage teamwork and help students develop their practical skills.

Cavendish Primary School came first with ‘The Cup Cake Company’ and received a trophy and book tokens.

Gildredge House came second with ‘MAFAZO’ and received book tokens.