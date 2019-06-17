Eastbourne signing star appears on ITV’s Lorraine

The Eastbourne teenager who wowed a judge on ITV’s The Voice Kids at the weekend appeared alongside Lorraine Kelly this morning (Monday).

Mykee-D Worman and his mum Michelle were invited to the studios to talk about the St Catherine’s College pupil’s appearance on Saturday night.

Viewers watched as judge Danny Jones from pop band McFly turned around during the Blind Auditions to put Mykee-D through to the next round of the talent contest.

Mykee-D told presenter Lorraine Kelly on this morning’s show that The Voice Kids production team had contacted him and asked him to return to the show following his appearance last year when he failed to get through.

He said he had always wanted to be a singer and was always singing as a youngster.

He said, “I would love to carry on singing and see what’s coming next.”

Lorraine praised the teenager’s determination and called him a grafter.

Mum Michelle said his family was extremely proud of him.

Mykee-D on The Voice Kids