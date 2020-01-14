Eastbourne shopping centre bosses offer 12 month free rent lease

Shopping centre bosses at The Beacon are providing small business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone who has ever wanted to have a presence in a busy shopping destination, the chance to win space at the mall – completely free for a year.

The Beacon has undergone an £85 million refurbishment project. The renovation was completed last in July and created 33 new shopping spaces, mixed between retail, food and leisure.

Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We’re looking for innovative and interesting concepts from local entrepreneurial individuals or organisations which want to take their businesses to the next level or even just get a great idea they have off the ground. We know just how important independent shops, restaurants and leisure operators are to the local area. As a key part of the Eastbourne community, as well as with the support from Legal & General, we have got an opportunity to support them with this Grow at The Beacon initiative.

“Grow at The Beacon doesn’t have any restrictions. We’re open to a range of concepts and suggestions that people feel will add something different to the shopping centre and to the town. I’m looking forward to seeing the ideas.”

Applicants can visit www.thebeaconeastbourne.com and provide a description of their business, what sets them apart and why they think they’ll be a great fit for The Beacon. Shortlisted entrants will then be asked to come and pitch their business to a panel.