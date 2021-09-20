Eastbourne shop owner thanks ‘amazing’ fire service after blaze

The co-owner of a shop in Eastbourne where a fire broke out at the weekend has thanked the local fire service.

Maybugs co-owner Greg Rose said, “Thanks to the fire service for doing an amazing job and getting here so quickly.

“We were really lucky that the team here did an amazing job and evacuated the building quickly.

Maybugs co-owners John Dale (left) and Greg Rose (right) SUS-210920-153612001

“Unfortunately it is one of those things that happened and there was probably nothing we could have done to have stopped it happening in the first place.

“We are back open, we have worked hard, we are fully safety checked and we are here back in Eastbourne and here to stay hopefully.”

Mr Rose said the fire service confirmed it was an electrical fire which began in the floor between the second and third stories of the building.

Fortunately, there was very little on the floor which suffered the worst of the fire, according to the co-owner.

The source of the fire which broke out in Maybugs' Eastbourne shop SUS-210920-154144001