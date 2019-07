The Waterside Hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been sold.

The 20 bed hotel boutique had been on the market for £850,000 for some time, but according to GPS Business Sales, a group of specialist business transfer consultants, has now been sold and remedial works are needed.

Contractors have already begun work on the hotel, which has been empty for many months and not been trading for years.

It has not been revealed who has purchased the building.