Eastbourne seafront hotel on the market with £1.6M price tag
The Oban Hotel on Eastbourne seafront has gone on the market.
The asking price for the 30 en-suite bedroom hotel is £1.65m and it is being marketed by Savills
According to literature from Savills, the hotel, under the same ownership for the last 16 years, is arranged over six levels, with a basement, lower ground floor, upper ground, first, second and third floor level.
There is a private owner’s garden at the rear of the property with a front terrace with guest seating.
A spokesperson said, “The hotel has been attractively refurbished and upgraded during the course of the current ownership to provide 30 attractive en-suite bedrooms. Internally at ground floor there is the reception, main lounge bar area, office and back of house areas. A lift is also located to the right of the bar which services every floor. The restaurant and commercial kitchen are located on the lower ground floor level.”