Eastbourne seafront attraction will not reopen

Fort Fun Eastbourne

And the company behind the adventure venue – Partyman – says it is handing it back to the council.

In a statement on Fort Fun’s website, a spokesperson said, “As the council is the freeholder of the site, agreement has been reached that Eastbourne Borough Council will take the site back and the council is developing interim plans to operate some of the kiosks on the site over the summer in order to help support the economy of the town as lockdown eases.

“Partyman would like to thank all our amazing customers and staff who have supported and visited us over the last five years.”

