Eastbourne restaurant offers free tacos on results day

Taco Bell announced its plans to reward students across the UK with free tacos to celebrate their A-Level and Scottish Higher results which come out tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).

Available all day from any of its 65 restaurants, including the branch in The Beacon, students will be able to claim a free taco with a filling of their choice by showing their results day letter when ordering.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said, “Results day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers. We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday August 10.