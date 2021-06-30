Eastbourne recycling centre could see changes

A household waste recycling centre in Eastbourne is hoping to bring in some changes if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:12 pm

Veolia Ltd, the organisation in charge of the recycling site in St Philips Avenue, has applied to East Sussex County Council for permission to install a cover over the site’s reuse shop.

Currently the site has a reuse shop with some indoor space, but a cover would allow more stock to be protected from the elements.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until July 9.

Household waste recycling centre in St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne SUS-210630-130213001
