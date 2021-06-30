Eastbourne recycling centre could see changes
A household waste recycling centre in Eastbourne is hoping to bring in some changes if plans are given the green light.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:12 pm
Veolia Ltd, the organisation in charge of the recycling site in St Philips Avenue, has applied to East Sussex County Council for permission to install a cover over the site’s reuse shop.
Currently the site has a reuse shop with some indoor space, but a cover would allow more stock to be protected from the elements.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until July 9.