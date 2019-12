Plans have been unveiled to convert a public house in Eastbourne town centre into flats.

An application to change the use of Langley’s, formerly the Bourne Inn, and convert the public house into flats has been submitted to Eastbourne council’s planning department.

Langley's Pub in Pevensey Road. Google Street image. SUS-191012-133402001

The building, on the corner of Pevensey Road and Bourne Street, was formerly owned by Kemp Town Brewery Ltd of Brighton.

It closed earlier this year after reportedly being sold.