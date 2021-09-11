Eastbourne post office raises more than £500 for the RNLI
A post office in Eastbourne held a raffle to raise money for the local RNLI branch.
The fundraising raffle was drawn on August 28 by Keith Stevens, treasurer of the Eastbourne RNLI, and Paul Money, manager of the Seaside Road post office branch.
Keith Stevens said, “We are extremely grateful for the donations made by all the local businesses and to everyone who bought a ticket to support the raffle.”
Money raised will go towards the vital work the RNLI in the area – Eastbourne is one of the busiest stations in the south east and has already launched more than 110 times in 2021.
The prizes donated included a £40 shopping voucher donated by Paul Money, a £20 meat voucher donated by R+B Butchers, a £25 dry cleaning voucher from Fibrecare and two free haircuts from Squires 3 Barbers.