Eastbourne post office raises more than £500 for the RNLI

Paul Money and Keith Stevens about to draw the raffle SUS-211109-095636001

The fundraising raffle was drawn on August 28 by Keith Stevens, treasurer of the Eastbourne RNLI, and Paul Money, manager of the Seaside Road post office branch.

Keith Stevens said, “We are extremely grateful for the donations made by all the local businesses and to everyone who bought a ticket to support the raffle.”

Money raised will go towards the vital work the RNLI in the area – Eastbourne is one of the busiest stations in the south east and has already launched more than 110 times in 2021.