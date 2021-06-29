Eastbourne pop-up festival kicks off this weekend
A pop-up festival of live music and children’s rides starts this weekend in Eastbourne.
For the next two weekends, Victoria Place at the seafront end of Terminus Road will become the site for a temporary festival.
The site – surrounded by independent restaurants and cafes – is currently pedestrianised due to the pop-up park, and on July 3, 4, and 10, it will host a range of performances and rides for children.
Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea Fish Restaurant in Terminus Road, said, “With temporary pedestrianization in place and our pop-up park with picnic benches, deckchairs and floral displays, we have a fantastic opportunity to get some live music and entertainment at this end of town.
“We are very excited to welcome everyone to Victoria Place over the next couple of weeks.”
For more information on the line up, visit www.youreastbournebid.com/victoria-place-pop-up-fest