Eastbourne pop-up festival kicks off this weekend

For the next two weekends, Victoria Place at the seafront end of Terminus Road will become the site for a temporary festival.

The site – surrounded by independent restaurants and cafes – is currently pedestrianised due to the pop-up park, and on July 3, 4, and 10, it will host a range of performances and rides for children.

Katerina Tutt, owner of Qualisea Fish Restaurant in Terminus Road, said, “With temporary pedestrianization in place and our pop-up park with picnic benches, deckchairs and floral displays, we have a fantastic opportunity to get some live music and entertainment at this end of town.

Sound of the Crowd. Photo from Your Eastbourne BID. SUS-210629-092305001

“We are very excited to welcome everyone to Victoria Place over the next couple of weeks.”

For more information on the line up, visit www.youreastbournebid.com/victoria-place-pop-up-fest

George Michael tribute. Photo from Your Eastbourne BID. SUS-210629-092255001