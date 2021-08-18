Eastbourne Nando’s forced to close due to supply shortages

Nando's Opens in The Beacon, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190221-095419008

The Eastbourne branch of Nando’s is one of the sites that has temporarily shut across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply shortages.

This morning (Wednesday, August 18) Nando’s announced 50 stores nationwide were having to shut due to the supply issues, and although the Eastbourne branch in The Beacon did open as usual, it has now closed too.

The shortages have arisen from general issues in the UK supply chain thanks to coronavirus.

The restaurant responded to upset customers on Twitter, describing the situation as ‘a bit of a mare’.

The chain said it was doing everything they can to fix the issues in the supply chain.

The UK supply chain posted on Twitter, “This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!”