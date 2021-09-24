Eastbourne MP on potential gas crisis: ‘We are not going to run out of supplies’

Rising gas and electricity prices were announced this week which has led people to question if the UK is heading towards an energy crisis.

Gas prices rose by more than 70 per cent in August alone which has pushed many energy companies out of business and could push household bills up by £400 a year, The Guardian reported on Saturday (September 18).

As we move into the colder months, there are concerns for people staying warm through the winter.

Potential gas crisis this winter

MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell said, “I am really concerned about gas price rises especially now winter is around the corner but I would like to reassure everyone that we are not going to run out of supplies.

“The government has recognised that some people will struggle to heat their homes in Eastbourne and Willingdon this winter and it has several schemes to help them.”

She said the energy price cap is saving around 15 million household up to £100 a year and those on a low income or from fuel poor households can receive help with their energy bills ‘in a number of ways’.

Mrs Ansell said the Warm Home Discount provides eligible households with a £140 discount on fuel bills. Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments will help ensure those most vulnerable are better able to heat their homes over the colder months.

Caroline Ansell

She said, “Anyone in financial distress during this time should talk to their energy supplier with options like reassessing, reducing or pausing payments available.

“This is because the emergency measures agreed between government and energy suppliers to support those most in need during the pandemic also remain in place this winter.”

Mrs Ansell said the government is planning to extend the Warm Home Discount until 2026 and increase it to £150 – something that will help a further 780,000 pensioners and low-income families with their energy bills.