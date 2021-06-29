Eastbourne man amazed by reaction to business created to solve covid problem: ‘It was a surreal experience’
A 22-year-old man from Eastbourne created a business to fix a problem people face when wearing facemasks and he says it has been an ‘emotional roller-coaster’.
Alex Wickens was set to go to flight school to become a pilot last year, but when covid put a pause on this he got a job packing for Asda,
He said this was when he was faced with the issue of his glasses misting up while wearing a facemask. From this problem, Mistyclip was born.
Now, months on from the creation of the business, Alex said MistyClip has been noticed by national news sites through a viral article and orders are flooding in.
Alex said, “This is the type of publicity that many companies can only dream about, and it happened to MistyClip within six months of start-up. It’s been an unbelievable break for us.”
From a article that went viral on the BBC Mistyclip got 15,700 orders within 24 hours.
He said, “It was a surreal experience. At the peak, we were selling a pack of clips every three seconds for five continuous hours.”
Since then, Alex said Mistyclip has manufactured and restocked 150,000 products, handled over 1,000 customer enquiries and packed 22,000 orders.
Alex said it’s been a real community effort, with friends, family and volunteers helping to get orders out. He said he has also received offers for partnerships in America, Canada and Australia.
On reflection of everything that’s happened, Alex said, “It’s been an emotional roller-coaster, but the indescribable sense of achievement as the last of 22,000 orders leaves the building makes it all worthwhile.”