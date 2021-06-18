Eastbourne land up for auction again

The listing from Auctions Estate Limited is a freehold parcel of vacant land measuring 0.14 acres.

On Rightmove the land off Whitley Road is described as an ‘ideal opportunity for residential development subject to planning’.

The plot of land originally went to auction on Wednesday, June 9, but did not sell.

The plot of land for sale on Whitley Road, Eastbourne. Picture courtesey of Auction Estates Ltd. SUS-210617-110030001

The land will go back up for auction on August 12 at Nottingham Racecourse although online, telephone and proxy bidding will also be offered.

According to the listing on Rightmove, no planning application has been submitted on the land which was historically occupied by four ‘mews style stores’.

The land benefits from full rights of access and is to the rear of house numbers four and six.