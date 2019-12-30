Eastbourne homes affected by outage

Hundreds of people in Eastbourne have been left with no television after a Freeview outage.

Viewers reported no signal yesterday (Sunday December 29) and only an intermittent service today (Monday).

People have taken to social media sites to contcat Freeview for an explanation.

Some believe there are problems with the transmitter nearby which has caused the problem.

Freeview has been contacted for a comment but a recorded message informs customers it may be due to high pressure weather conditions.