Eastbourne history museum to reopen
Eastbourne’s Heritage Centre in Carlisle Road will be re-opening next Saturday and Sunday (July 24 and 25) and on the following two weekends.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:46 am
Exhibitions at the centre, which is run by the Eastbourne Society, include the history of Eastbourne’s railway, and the development of Devonshire Park.
Films capturing Eastbourne’s past are also on show, and the centre’s shop offers a range of books and locally themed souvenirs.
Weekend opening is 10-4pm Saturdays and 2-5pm Sundays. Normal week-long opening resumes on August 14.