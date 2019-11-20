Eastbourne florist comes up roses for Colombian flowers

Eastbourne florist shop Beau-K in South Street will be transformed into a South American outpost on Friday (November 22) when they bring in hip shaking salsa, tongue tickling coffee, a chance to win flowers and gems and, of course, the most amazing flowers for a special day of all things Colombian.

It’s all to do with the Flowers of Colombia campaign to showcase the country’s incredible diversity, fabulous flowers and world beating environmental credentials.

Touring around the UK, Flowers of Colombia is linking up with key florists to allow the public to learn a little bit more about the country and take a piece of Colombia home with them.

What’s more, throughout the day visitors to Beau-K be able to see just some of the flower varieties grown in Colombia. Like the delightfully named Scoop Scabiosa; think ice cream in floral form, roses the size of coffee cups including the cappuccino and a brand new range of carnations.

The first 100 visitors could be taking away a piece of Colombia with a specially designed floral gift, enjoy a coffee courtesy of local baristas at Urban Ground and have a chance to win a stunning gem courtesy of Eastbourne jeweller W Brufords or one of Beau-K’s bouquets.

It all kicks off at Beau-K between 9am and 3pm.