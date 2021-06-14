Eastbourne fishing campaign nets success

Jason Scott, also known as ‘The Eastbourne Fisherman’ on YouTube, set up a Facebook group called UK & Ireland Sea Anglers, with the aim of getting fishing equipment to young people.

It works by people and businesses donating unwanted fishing equipment to young people that would otherwise be unable to afford it. Jason said he found lots of fishing gear at car boot sales and recycling plants, and that was how the Rehoming Rods campaign was born.

He said, “I want to do things that will make a positive change to our amazing sea fishing community.

Jason Scott SUS-210614-120046001

“It has been a huge success with us being able to donate rod reels and tackle to kids to get them on the beach and away from computers and potential trouble on the streets due to boredom.

“Getting fishing gear to family’s from all walks of life, some that potentially can not afford the initial outlay, has been highly rewarding and to see the youngsters catch fish is amazing to know that we have made a difference.”

Now, two more Facebook groups have formed to join the campaign. Sussex Sea Fishing covers Brighton and Hove and is run by Mike Pringuer.

Mike said, “The rehoming project has been great fun to be a part of, not only getting fishing gear out to kids so they have something more to do but when they also start posting catch reports throughout the groups. I was involved in a small project that included fishing as a child so it’s been great to give back.”

Wayne Morgan SUS-210614-120106001

A group called Angling Addicts has also joined the campaign which is run by Wayne Morgan and covers Portsmouth and Southampton.

Wayne said, “Not everyone can afford to get the best gear and all the kit that goes with sea fishing or any fishing for that matter! This is why I have decided to team up with The Eastbourne Fisherman and a few other avid anglers on the Rehoming Rods project. Donations that I have received from the angling community are tremendous.”

Jason said anyone wanting to donate equipment can email [email protected] or message the relevant Facebook group.