Eastbourne dementia centre could be replaced with flats

The Ivy House Day Centre in Hartfield Road, which has operated for the last 10 years, provides non-residential care for people with dementia.

The centre’s lease comes to the end in November because it wants to move to larger premises with better parking, according to plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Once vacant, the site would be converted into six self-contained one-bed flats if plans were approved.

The Ivy House Day Centre. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211208-154429001

The site is a 10-minute walk from the town centre and will offer on-street parking and cycle storage to the occupiers.

Plans say there would be very minimal external alterations, with access remaining through a gate and path to the front door and a backyard area.

Planners say, “Care has been taken to ensure that the proposals do not have an unacceptable impact on the residential amenity of occupiers of neighbouring properties.”