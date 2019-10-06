Eastbourne Creams reopens after sudden closure

Eastbourne Creams has reopened after it closed due to a ‘technical fault’ yesterday.

In a statement on Facebook, the newly opened ice cream parlour said: “Dear valued customers.

Creams shop in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190909-160238008

“Sorry for the inconvenience of our closing yesterday afternoon this was due to a technical fault.

“We are open as normal today. Thank you for your patience and support

“Thanks. Creams Team Eastbourne”

The popular chain opened in the town centre a few weeks ago on September 22.

It serves all manner of decadent desserts, from sundaes to waffles.

