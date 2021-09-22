Eastbourne councillor objects to new house share proposals

The site in question is in Firle Road and currently operates as Bourne Beauty and a four-bed residential dwelling.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council from Mint Investment Property propose that an eight-bed house of multiple occupants (HMO) would be created.

Councillor for the Devonshire ward Stephen Holt said, “I write opposing the above application. Devonshire Ward currently has the largest number of HMOs and temporary accommodation provision in the town.

Stephen Holt. Photo from Eastbourne Borought Council. SUS-210922-164007001

“We have worked in partnership with organisations to address a number of issues relating to the town centre.

“We are proud of the improvements in this area, but there is still work to do.

“The introduction of a HMO in Firle Road will do nothing to enhance the neighbourhood and could lead to increase anti-social behaviour, overcrowding and a loss of amenities including parking. I would urge you to refuse planning consent.

“I don’t have an issue with HMOs. When run appropriately they are incredibly valuable and provide much needed housing.

Bourne Beauty would be replaced with an eight-bed HMO. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210922-123013001

“My issue is that Devonshire has a large number – and we need to be careful before adding more that our services can accommodate.”

Nearby resident Andrew Winchester said, “I live in the surrounding area and I object on the grounds that parking in this area is at capacity and it is unreasonable to add more residents with the parking as limited as it is for residential properties in the road listed on the application, and the further surrounding roads.”