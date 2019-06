A bid to knock down a cottage in Grassington Road and build 16 flats in its place looks set to be refused by town planners.

Officers are recommending the plan for Glebe Cottage at 4 Grassington Road be turned down and 22 neighbours have objected voicing their concerns.

Glebe Cottage, 4 Grassington Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190620-080531008

A decision will be made at a meeting of Eastbourne’s planning committee on Tuesday.