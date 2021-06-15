Eastbourne coffee shop ranked in UK’s top twenty

Urban Ground, which has branches in Bolton Road and South Street, is ranked 18th in the UK, according to research from retailer Coffee Friend.

Based on reviews from TripAdvisor, customers gave the cafe a rating of 4.5/5, receiving 241 ‘excellent’ ratings out of 343 reviews.

Owner and founder of Urban Ground Andy Spirou said, “We are absolutely flattered to be recognised in the top 20.

Urban Ground in South Street, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180124-124022008

“We work hard to give great service with great products and to look after our local community and to be there as part of that community.”

Mr Spirou, who started the company back in 2011, also spoke about what makes Urban Ground stand out.

He said, “The coffee that we use is amongst the best in the country. It is a roast called square mile.

“We make our own cake and we make all our sandwiches and food on site.”

The coffee shop currently only has five ‘terrible’ reviews.

Elsewhere, the Rough Hand Made on Liverpool’s Albert Docks received a 5/5 alongside Cardiff’s Big Moose Coffee Company that boasts one of the highest ‘excellent’ percentage rates receiving 287 of its 295 reviews.

The research conducted by Coffee Friend has looked at the highest rated coffee shops across the UK with more than 100 reviews based on TripAdvisor reviews – taking ‘excellent’, ‘terrible’ and overall ratings into account.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said, “The UK is now a nation of coffee lovers and with the country returning to more normal times, we’re helping the people of Britain find the best cafes in the best places.