Eastbourne Co-op and post office set to close

Meads Street Co-op and Post Office. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210914-115216001

Co-op in Meads Street, which incorporates a post office, is closing in February next year, the business has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain suppling groceries and household goods to the Meads community, said, “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and while this often involves opening new stores, we also regularly review our existing sites.

“The decision to close any store is never taken lightly and, only after careful consideration will our Meads Street store close in February 2022.

“Our priority is to fully support colleagues, who have been informed. We would like to thank the community for its support of this store over the years.”

A Post Office spokesperson said, “The operator for Meads Post Office has made the difficult decision to close their store in February 2022.

“We have recently received a resignation. We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we will soon be advertising the vacancy.”