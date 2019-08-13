Eastbourne club offers chance for someone to live forever

Hampden Park Tennis Club has come up with a novel idea to get a new clubhouse built – a benefactor could have it named after them in return for a cash injection.

Chairman Julie Marks and secretary Hugh Ball have complete and fully approved plans for an extension and renovation of the clubhouse and changing rooms within the park.

Julie and Hugh SUS-191208-141945001

The club has financial help for this and is pursuing grants but say it will not be enough so if offering anyone interested in sponsoring the new clubhouse with a significant contribution to the building costs to have the club named after them in perpetuity.

Hampden Park Tennis Club has a long history with the first reference to tennis in the park dating from 1918. The first minutes of the current club are dated 1953 with the first finance ledger showing subscription fees of £1.6 shillings.

Originally all grass, the club now has five astroturf surfaced courts.

Hugh Ball said, “Hampden Park Tennis Club is the go-to club in the town as a place for aspiring juniors and performance-oriented players in the Eastbourne catchment area. The club currently has four mens and four ladies teams competing in the Sussex leagues.

“The club is now confronted with the situation where the clubhouse and changing room facilities no longer meet members’ requirements or indeed present day standards. Plans have been drawn up for an extension and a complete refurbishment of the clubhouse and replacement of the existing changing rooms building to include disabled toilets. While the club has always been careful to ensure it has adequate finance to ensure it’s able to resurface its courts as and when required, it does not have the funds to carry out this ambitious program.

“We are looking for anyone with a love of sport and Eastbourne town to make a lot of people happy now and for generations to come by helping to bring this project to fruition.”

Call 500461 or email hughball@sky.com