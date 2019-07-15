Eastbourne cinema hit by teething troubles

Firefighters were called to the newly opened Cineworld at The Beacon on Sunday evening after a power cut caused problems.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Eastbourne were scrambled at 8.40pm to a report of people shut in a lift.

Four people had to be rescued.

Visitors said the cinema suffered a power cut and more than 300 people had to be evacuated.

No further details have been forthcoming from Cineworld as yet.

Photo by Robert Findon.

