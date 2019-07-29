Eastbourne church to be knocked down soon

Demolition is to start soon at an Eastbourne church.

Upperton United Reformed Church on the corner of Watts Lane and Upperton Road has been earmarked for redevelopment.

Plans have been passed by Eastbourne council for it to be demolished to make way for a brand new state of the art church.

It will be called Emmanuel Church and will see four Eastbourne churches coming together under one roof – the existing Upperton United Reformed Church, Greenfield Methodist on the corner of Greenfield Road, the former St Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Cornfield Terrace and Central Methodist Church in Pevensey Road.

Part of the footpath will be closed when demolition work is underway which could start as early as Monday August 5. Sovereign Construction Ltd is carrying out the work.

Reverend Paul Tabraham said, “The new building will be a modern and flexible space suitable for both worship and community use, and will enable the church to fulfil its mission long into the 21st century. New premises mean new opportunities to serve the local community. Our facilities will include a modern, welcoming café for the local community; the provision of showers and space so the church can support the night shelter in town, and rooms for community groups to use.”

The new building will largely be paid for by the sale of the previous church sites – their development will provide a number of residential units for the town.

Reverend Tabraham said, “The congregation is raising the shortfall estimated to be around £475,000 as well as applications for grants.

“We have already raised a substantial sum by direct giving, local fund-raising initiatives and the sale of church assets.”