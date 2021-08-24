Eastbourne carnival secures sponsor from shopping centre

The carnival, which has been postponed from its usual May bank holiday to September 18, is being sponsored by The Enterprise Shopping Centre.

The Enterprise Centre commercial director Denise Harwood, said, “We are delighted to sponsor the Eastbourne Carnival 2021. After a difficult year, this is a great opportunity to showcase our hardworking independent businesses at the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

“Thank you to all of our customers for their continued support by shopping locally. We look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Denise Harwood and Stephen Lloyd

Carnival patron and Eastbourne’s former MP Stephen Lloyd said, “After having to cancel last year’s event because of the lockdown and then delay this year’s one from May Bank Holiday weekend, it’s a real pleasure to be looking forward to carnival’s return next month.

“And for such a leading Eastbourne shopping business like The Enterprise Shopping Centre to step up as our sponsor, is the icing on the cake.

“I’ve known Denise and her team for years, along with many of the independent shops and cafes who are located in the Enterprise. Lovely people who are totally committed to Eastbourne and the whole community. It’s great to have them on board.”

Stephen said the carnival is ‘always enormous fun’ and says ‘it’s time for us to let our hair down’ after 18 months of covid restrictions.