Eastbourne businessman launches talk show featuring Reebok boss

David Knight, from Kings Drive, owns a web design agency called The Website Shop. He’s set up the ‘Talk Business With...’ series on YouTube which is where he interview a business leader or entrepreneur to talk about their experiences.

David said, “The guests have been getting bigger and bigger each week and today we launched our episode with Joe Foster, the founder of Reebok.”

The episodes work through a video call interview with the business figure.

He said he came up with the idea when 2020 saw lots of bad news for business owners and entrepreneurs and ‘there was a need for a positive voice to showcase and celebrate success’.

David said, “Even more importantly, to get some up close insights into how some of the most successful people from the world of business have been dealing, pivoting and scaling their businesses.

“Essentially, we wanted to pick the brains of these awesome business leaders and entrepreneurs and help our listeners get some key takeaways and ideas for things they can implement within their own business to help enable, equip and encourage them in getting out of this period stronger than before we had ever heard of covid.”

David said he reached out to an American businessman Michael Martocci, the founder of SwagUp who was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year. The pilot episode gained more than 100,000 downloads.

He said, “Having been blessed to have a really strong pilot has really helped us since launching six months ago.”

All episodes are free and last between 30-45 minutes. They come out on YouTube and all the main podcast sites every Tuesday.

David said, “The show is recorded in a fun, positive way designed to spark ideas and motivation in our listeners.

“We have hopes that as the world opens back up and people start to commute to work again that we will be able to publish a new episode every morning hoping to be the soundtrack of choice for commuters as they travel to work helping encourage and motivate them for a great day ahead.”

He said future episodes include the former bodyguard of Michael Jackson and the former personal assistant to Michele Obama.

