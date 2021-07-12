Eastbourne businesses urged to apply for funding

The plea comes from David Tutt leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, to help the south east visitor economy recover from the pandemic.

South East Local Enterprise Partnership has launched a support programme called ‘The Revi-VE – South East Visitor Economy Fund’ which is a 100 per cent grant fund, providing between £1,000 and £3,000 per project for at least 150 businesses across the region.

Councillor Tutt said, “There is a very short window for applications to be submitted so I urge local hotels, restaurants, attractions and other tourism businesses to take action now in order to benefit from the funding available.

Eastbourne pier. SUS-210206-125250001

“Eastbourne is one of the most popular seaside destinations in the country but since covid-19 struck in March 2020, our tourism and hospitality industry has endured the toughest trading period in a generation with lockdown imposed for much of that time.

“The council has been doing all it can to support local businesses through this very challenging time and I am confident of our full recovery from the pandemic.

“However, it is important for our successful regrowth that we take advantage of all opportunities and funding available, and I would encourage all eligible businesses to make the most of this extra support.”

The grants will focus on driving innovation and helping organisations to adapt or diversify their model to meet new trends and consumer behaviours in a post-covid world.

Examples of the types of projects that would be considered for this funding include, but are not limited to, changes in operations in order to continue functioning in some capacity during restrictions, adaptations to increase visitor capacity or adaptations to improve consumer confidence.

Businesses are encouraged to start looking at the funding criteria and preparing applications now in order to ensure that this fund is the right fit for them.

Applications open at 9am on Thursday, July 15, and run until 11.59pm on Sunday, July 18.