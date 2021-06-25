Eastbourne business owner heads to semi-finals of national competition

Eastbourne’s first ever Young Traders’ Market was held in Terminus Road on June 19.

The market included live music and an array of stalls full of food, drink and gifts.

The Young Traders’ Market Campaign is a national initiative by the National Market Traders’ Federation, with Young Traders from across the UK competing to be crowned Young Trader of the Year.

Chloe Reader from The Healing Timber, with Luke Johnson and Stephen Holt from Your Eastbourne BID SUS-210625-145104001

After judging from Caroline Ansell MP, Councillor David Tutt, and Tania Murphy from the National Market Traders’ Federation, Chloe Reader was crowned the winner.

Chloe founded The Healing Timber last year – a business specialising in laser engraved timber decor made from coppiced wood.

She will now go on to compete in the semi-finals in Westminster for the regional title on July 22.

Regional winners then compete in the final Young Trader Market in Stratford-Upon-Avon which is filmed for BBC’s One Show.

One final individual will be crowned Young Trader of the Year Winner 2021.