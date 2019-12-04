Eastbourne business bosses to have dinner with Virgin’s Richard Branson

Eastbourne’s live events agency, Identity, has made its way on to the top 100 fastest growing private companies in Britain in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list.

Identity, with its HQ at Westham, is ranked number 90 in the prestigious league table of the UK’s private companies with the fastest growing sales.

Directors from the company will now attend an awards dinner at Richard Branson’s family home in Oxfordshire in May.

Identity’s MD, Michael Gietzen, 34, who went to Ratton School and Eastbourne College, took over his father’s exhibition stand company eight years ago and has since transformed it into an international events agency.

He said, “Our local team of more than 80 is exceptional. It is their hard work and immense talent, combined with a massive investment in our facilities over the last number of years that has provided us with the in-house ability to deliver every aspect of a show-stopping event for our clients. Needless to say, as one the fastest growing companies in Britain we are always on the look out for new talent to join the team.”

The business, that supports a number of local charities, works with global blue chip clients such as Google, ITV, Siemens, as well as on international summits and conferences like this month’s NATO summit.