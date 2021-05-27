Eastbourne builders merchant staff get a day off for hard work through covid
A builders merchant in Eastbourne is giving staff a long weekend and a meal out to say thank you for their hard work through covid.
The Independent Builders Merchant Group, which employs in excess of 750 employees, is closing all of its 39 branches, including Parker Building Supplies in Eastbourne, for a day off on June 25.
This is so all staff across the business can have an extended break on the first weekend following lockdown easing on June 21.
Allun Pittingale, the marketing director Parker Building Supplies, said all branches of the builders merchants have remained open throughout the pandemic with staff ‘working relentlessly to serve the entire building trade’.
Mr Pittingale said, “This is an unprecedented move for what has been an unprecedented year. What better way to show our appreciation to our hard-working team than to give everyone some extra time to spend with friends and families once the lockdown restrictions are all finally (and hopefully) lifted on June 21.”
All employees will also receive vouchers to enjoy dinner compliments of the business that night too.