Eastbourne builders merchant staff get a day off for hard work through covid

The Independent Builders Merchant Group, which employs in excess of 750 employees, is closing all of its 39 branches, including Parker Building Supplies in Eastbourne, for a day off on June 25.

This is so all staff across the business can have an extended break on the first weekend following lockdown easing on June 21.

Allun Pittingale, the marketing director Parker Building Supplies, said all branches of the builders merchants have remained open throughout the pandemic with staff ‘working relentlessly to serve the entire building trade’.

Allun Pittingale (MD) with team members announces temporary closure of the business to celebrate. SUS-210526-151528001

Mr Pittingale said, “This is an unprecedented move for what has been an unprecedented year. What better way to show our appreciation to our hard-working team than to give everyone some extra time to spend with friends and families once the lockdown restrictions are all finally (and hopefully) lifted on June 21.”