Eastbourne BID plans for town centre explained on video

Business leaders across the town have publicly backed the Your Eastbourne BID in a video promoting the aspirations of the steering group.

The short video, published on www.youreastbournebid.com briefly explains the benefits of the BID, and comes after Eastbourne council agreed to hold the vote from July 4 to July 31.

Shoes Simes and Jade Hendy SUS-191206-160127001

Shoes Simes, the chair of the Your Eastbourne BID, said “My thanks to everyone who has supported the BID and continues to do so. We are really increasing the momentum as we launch the ballot on July 4 and our video explains why we support the BID, what our priorities are and how the BID operates. So, if you’re a business owner in the town centre, and you still don’t know what a BID is – check out our website or social media channels.

“You can also visit us at our drop in sessions – armed with any questions every Thursday – with dates listed on our website. We also invite all businesses in the town centre to join us from 5pm on June 27 at Metro Bank for some free wine and nibbles as we launch the business plan and campaign.”

Could Terminus Road be pedestrianised?