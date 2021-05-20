Eastbourne Bandstand tribute nights cancelled

File photo: Eastbourne seafront 17/6/20 Eastbourne bandstand SUS-200617-150440001

The seafront landmark was due to reopen tomorrow night (Friday) for the first in a series of concerts – starting with an ELO tribute band.

But this morning, Eastbourne council said it is “with regret and great disappointment” that the decision has been taken to postpone the concert programme at the Bandstand until June 21, the government’s planned date for lifting all lockdown restrictions.

A spokesperson said, “With so much uncertainty about the Indian variant of coronavirus and the impact it could have in the event of it spreading widely across the UK, it was decided that the appropriate and prudent response is to launch the Bandstand concert season from June 21.

“It should also be remembered that while we have carefully planned the seating arrangements for a reduced capacity of 600 people within the Bandstand, the concerts always attract large numbers of people outside the venue who enjoy gathering to listen to the music, many of whom travel from outside the area to attend the event.