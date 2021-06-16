Eastbourne Bandstand reopening delayed again

Eastbourne Bandstand by Graham Huntley

Tourism bosses had already postponed the programme of tribute shows and performances from May until June 21 due to what it described as the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

But after Monday night’s announcement by Boris Johnson that so called Freedom Day would be delayed from June 21 to July 19 when restrictions are set to be lifted, Eastbourne Bandstand said the seafront landmark would remain closed.

A spokesperson at the council-run venue said, “This means our first show this season should now be an 1812 Fireworks Concert with the Eastbourne Silver Band on July 21.

“Anyone with tickets for an affected show has been emailed, though if you have any friends with tickets for an affected show, please check that they know.

“We are of course offering everyone the option to have their tickets refunded, to rebook for a show later in the year or donate the value of their tickets towards the upkeep of the bandstand.

“We have been working our hardest to get the bandstand open as soon as possible and are just as upset as everyone else.

“Please remember there are real people reading your emails and answering your phone calls and they are not responsible for the cancellations.